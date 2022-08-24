30 Day Action Movie Challenge Day 24: Buddy Films

For the month of August, we’re going to be focusing on the world of action movies and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite, Brick Fistcrush, and myself!

The challenge is underway and we’re shifting gears as we get further into it. Today, we’re focusing on the buddy films! We tended to see these more as buddy cop kinds of movies but there are all sorts of them throughout the years with the action movie general with oddball pairings that work, comically or seriously. What’s your best and worst on this front?

Bonus: What pairing would you want to see from any time period through today?

Extra Bonus: Who is your favorite and least favorite sidekick to a buddy pairing in an action movie?

