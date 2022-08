Episode Trailer

Episode Synopsis Revolution Part 2 In a climactic battle, the Unit and its allies team up to fight the Camarilla; Alder races across the world to find the final piece of the First Song.

We’ve reached the end! Thank you for joining me these past 9 weeks.

What were your thoughts on the episode / season / overall series?

And are there other pieces of media that you can recommend that fans of this show might be interested in?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...