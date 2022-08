Happy Monday! Welcome, everyone, to the Weekly Video Games Thread!

Time for a simple prompt: bats. Video games are full of ’em! What’s your favorite video game bat? What’s your favorite fictional creature in a game that’s so obviously but in-universe not a bat? And how cool was it in Aria of Sorrow when the Giant Bat was crushed by Balore?

…Look, finding a prompt is hard sometimes. Anyway, what games did you play this weekend?

