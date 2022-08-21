WW190: AKIRA – Day 3

Roles

** 12 7 TOWN players (Capsule Gang) **

Win condition: All hostile actors (Wolves + ???) have been eliminated.

KANEDA – Town Conditional Vigilante. If Tetsuo’s abilities are activated, gains a one-shot night vig power which he may use whenever he likes. If his one shot hits Tetsuo, gains one additional shot. Both shots are lost if blocked.

KEI – Town Captor. As a night action, she attempts to capture one Esper each night. Capture action will only work on an Esper (see “Capture” tab for more details on this mechanic), otherwise no result. Shares a group chat with Ryu.

RYU – One-Shot Vigilante and backup Town Captor. Shares a group chat with Kei. If Kei is killed before Ryu, Ryu inherits her ability to attempt to capture one Esper each night (see “Capture” tab for more details on this mechanic). In this situation, Ryu cannot use both his vig kill ability (which he may otherwise use whenever he likes) and the Capture ability on the same night. If Ryu’s shot is blocked, it is preserved for a later night.

KAISUKE – Town Ability-Investigator. As a night action, investigates one player each night to determine whether they have psychic abilities. Any member of the Espers will read as “has abilities”, as will Tetsuo (even if his powers have not been activated yet). Anyone else will read as “no abilities” (“no result” if Kaisuke or his target is blocked).

CHIYOKO – Town Jailer. Physically restrains one player per night to prevent them from taking any night actions or having any night actions taken against them. Cannot jail herself or jail the same player on two nights in a row.

CAPSULES – 6 4 Vanilla Town. Your only power is your vote… and your impressive motorcycle skills.

** 3 WOLF players (Military Government) **

Win condition: Wolves are equal to or greater than Town in number,

and any other hostile actors (???) have been eliminated.

Wolves share a chat as usual. The night kill is assigned to a specific Wolf each night, on a rotating basis. The assigned killer also gets to use their standard night power, if any.

THE COLONEL – Wolf Captor. As a night action, he attempts to capture one Esper each night. Capture action will only work on an Esper (see “Capture” tab for more details on this mechanic), otherwise no result.

DR. ONISHI – Wolf Ability-Investigator and backup Wolf Captor. As a night action, investigates one player each night to determine whether they have psychic abilities. Any member of the Espers will read as “has abilities”, as will Tetsuo (even if his powers have not been activated yet). Anyone else will read as “no abilities” (“no result” if Dr. Onishi or his target is blocked).

If the Colonel is killed before Dr. Onishi, Onishi inherits his ability to attempt to capture one Esper each night (see “Capture” tab for more details on this mechanic). In this situation, Dr. Onishi may use his investigation ability and the Capture ability on the same night, except if he is also the assigned wolf killer on a given night (in which case he must choose 2 of the 3 available powers to use on that night).

MR. NEZU – Wolf Roleblocker. As a night action, targets one player each night to prevent them from taking any night actions.

** 3 INDEPENDENT FACTION players (The Espers) **

Win condition: All three Espers live to the end, and any other hostile actors (???) have been eliminated. If the Espers are successfully recruited by another faction (see the “Capture” tab), then the surviving Espers win in parallel with the recruiting faction if all three Espers are still alive, and subordinately (as part of the recruiting faction) if any of them have died.

All Espers share a chat. They will keep their own separate chat even after being fully recruited to either the Town or Wolf faction. See the “Capture” tab for more details on how group chats work.

MASARU – Esper Investigator. As a night action, he investigates one player each night to determine their Town or Wolf alignment. Tetsuo will give a unique reading as “Number 41” if investigated.

TAKASHI – Esper Reflector/One-Shot Shaky Vigilante. The first time anyone in Takashi’s faction is targeted by a night kill action, Takashi reflects the kill action back to the attacker, who will die instead. After that, Takashi gets a single night kill with a 50% chance of killing his target and a 25% chance of killing Takashi himself (two independent dice rolls).

For the purposes of the above rule, “Takashi’s faction” is initially just the Espers, but will change to Wolves or Town if all three Espers are recruited to one of those factions before Takashi’s Reflector power is triggered.

KIYOKO – Esper Controller. Kiyoko may optionally select one player as a night action and redirect that player’s night action to the target player of her choice. Nothing happens if the selected player does not have a night action, or if their action is otherwise blocked. Kiyoko may use this power multiple times, but may not use it two nights in a row.

TETSUO SHIMA (???)

TETSUO – Disturbed youth. Former junior member of the Capsules gang. Tetsuo has… abilities. He has begun using them… to kill.

[collapse]