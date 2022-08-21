‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ Wins Weekend Box Office

With the estimates in and final numbers to come later today, the release of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film has come in at the top spot with a take of just over $20 million at the box office. It adds to the string of solid numbers for anime feature films in the domestic box office over the past couple of years which has seen regular growth with the big name projects. One of the things that helps with this is that there is so much built-in fan audience for it that goes through the knowledge and anticipation and promotion of the Japanese theatrical release so that when it gets here, Crunchyroll ne Funimation don’t have to spend in the same way that a traditional Hollywood studio does. They put money into some advertising but it’s a fraction of what other films end up doing and that’s something that catches the eye of the big studios who are in a different position. The potential to start picking up smaller projects like these with less investment but solid returns could help bolster overall yearly earnings, so Crunchyroll may find itself in some competition for properties in the next few years.

The arrival of Beast did decently but not strongly with a $11.5 million take in the doldrums of August and it did energize some audiences but the social media side didn’t get the traction that other projects like this do.

Bullet Train falls to third with $8 million to bring it to just a hair under $69 million. Nice.

The other big story is Top Gun: Maverick as it added another $5.8 million to bring it to $683.3 million domestically where it’s now at the sixth highest-grossing film. It’s now the ninth highest-grossing worldwide take as it’s now past the $1.4 billion market, edging out Avengers: Infinity War.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total Market Share 1 Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Crunchyroll $20,100,000 3,018 $6,660 $20,100,000 38.6% 2 Beast Universal $11,570,000 3,743 $3,091 $11,570,000 27.2% 3 Bullet Train Sony $8,000,000 3,781 $2,116 $68,984,786 5.8% 4 Top Gun Maverick Paramount $5,850,000 2,969 $1,970 $683,374,834 5.7% 5 DC League of Super Pets Warner Bros. $5,775,000 3,537 $1,633 $67,484,872 4.8% 6 Thor: Love And Thunder Disney $4,031,000 2,755 $1,463 $332,112,624 4.4% 7 Nope Universal $3,550,000 2,381 $1,491 $113,761,220 3.8% 8 Minions: The Rise Of Gru Universal $3,520,000 2,654 $1,326 $350,036,990 3.4% 9 Where The Crawdads Sing Sony $3,150,000 2,608 $1,208 $77,725,308 2.8% 10 Bodies Bodies Bodies A24 $2,412,208 2,541 $949 $7,439,343 1.1% 11 Elvis Warner Bros. $1,950,000 1,741 $1,120 $144,820,965 0.4% 12 Orphan: First Kill Paramount $1,675,000 498 $3,363 $1,675,000 0.3%

© Comscore 2019

[Source: Box Office Essentials]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...