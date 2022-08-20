Svengoolie Discussion Thread 8/20/2022: The Land Unknown

In a sign that surely bodes well, the MeTV website’s schedule doesn’t seem to be working right now. So from Sven’s blog instead…

Tonight on MeTV- it’s the uncanny tale of a valiant group of naval personnel who head into the chill of the Antarctic- only to have their expedition heat up in an impossible tropical throwback to prehistoric times! It’s as if they have cracked the time barrier as they find themselves stranded among long extinct giant reptiles, killer plant life, and a dangerous two-footed menace in “The Land Unknown”!

Enjoy the movie!

