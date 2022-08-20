30 Day Action Movie Challenge Day 20: Best Non-Bond Spy Movie & Parody

For the month of August, we’re going to be focusing on the world of action movies and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite, Brick Fistcrush, and myself!

The challenge is underway and we’re shifting gears as we get further into it. Today, we’re focusing on the the spy films that aren’t part of the couple of big franchises out there. What standalone films have worked the best and what’s fallen short of the hope that you had that it could have been a film series?

Bonus: What’s the best parody/satire of the spy movie genre?

Extra Bonus: What’s the best spycraft videogame or board/role-playing game?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...