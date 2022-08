Time to see which songs made it!

Quarter-Finals Results

Match 1: “B.O.B.” (38) vs. “So Fresh, So Clean” (8)

Match 2: “Ms. Jackson” (28) vs. “ATLiens” (17)

Match 3: “Rosa Parks” (27) vs. “Hey Ya!” (25)

Match 4: “Aquemini” (17) (TIE BROKEN BY ME) vs. “SpottieOttieDopaliscious” (16)

Voting end 21 August, 10 PM EDT

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...