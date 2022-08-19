Job Rants Thread – 8/19/2022 – Four…Oh.

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

Well…I made it. In truth, there were many points up until now where I sincerely wasn’t sure I would. I mean, life throws so many curve balls at you, so many up and down, between the naivete of youth and the beginning of wisdom, there are just so many chances to screw up and fail; ending up in a bad place and ultimately never even getting to this point. I’ve tried not to become to overly-reflective in the time leading up to now. In the grand scheme of things, it’s just something that happens to people. Hell, I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve seen it, now; between friends, associates, and family. But still…It always felt like something that happened to other people: a milestone for someone else while you yourself would always be at the point right below it, Peter Pan like, looking at it from a distance. But, again, here I am. The mature and honest thing would be to just admit it to myself and move on; probably best for my anxiety, too. So here goes:

As of today: I, Big Wheel, have made it to Friday.

Also, I turned 40; cake’s in the break room, for those who want it.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember: It happens to all of us, eventually. Learn to embrace your ever-advancing Fridays, and you’ll be much better off.

