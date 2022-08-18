Comic Book Chat – Character Spotlight -She-Hulk

She-Hulk – Attorney at Law debuted on Disney Plus, so with that in mind, we will be discussing the Jade Giantess. She’s one of the few comic book characters that has been both a member of the Fantastic Four and The Avengers. She has had multiple ongoing series throughout the years. Brigitte Nielsen was cast to play She-Hulk in a movie before the project was cancelled.

Are you a fan of the character? Do you think she works best in a solo title or as a member of a superhero group? Which artist/writer did the best job bringing her to life? Will you be watching the Disney Plus series? If you could cast her in a live action movie, who would you choose to play her? Is Tatiana Maslany the right choice for Jennifer Walters?

Thanks for stopping by to Chat!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...