30 Day Action Movie Challenge Day 18: The Bond Women Of The Future

For the month of August, we’re going to be focusing on the world of action movies and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite, Brick Fistcrush, and myself!

The challenge is underway and we’re shifting gears as we get further into it. Today, we’re focusing on the James Bond property again. For this one, we’re asking the question of where it could go when it comes to its casting of women. We looked at the past and spinoff of characters yesterday, but today we want to know if you could build on the existing mythology and start a film series about another 00 agent, who would be your ideal casting for that?

Bonus: Going beyond just the world of British Intelligence, what other agencies would you cast for around the world?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...