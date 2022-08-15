Outkast Song Tournament Round 2

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 1 Results

Match 1: “B.O.B.” (42) vs. “Land of a Million Drums” (1)

Match 2: “The Way You Move” (30) vs. “Gasoline Dreams” (7)

Match 3: “So Fresh, So Clean” (31) vs. “Funkin’ Around” (4)

Match 4: “Roses” (26) vs. “Decatur Psalm” (14)

Match 5: “Ms. Jackson” (34) vs. “Crumblin’ Erb” (8)

Match 6: “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik” (22) vs. “Flip Flop Rock” (8)

Match 7: “ATLiens” (30) vs. “I’ll Call Before I Come” (2)

Match 8: “Da Art of Storytellin’ (Pt. 1)” (16) vs. “Planet Telex” (11)

Match 9: “Hey Ya!” (33) vs. “Chonkyfire” (8)

Match 10: “The Whole World” (19) vs. “Skew It on the Bar-B” (11)

Match 11: “Rosa Parks” (31) vs. “Return of the ‘G'” (2)

Match 12: “GhettoMusick” (21) vs. “Dracula’s Wedding” (7)

Match 13: “SpottieOttieDopaliscious” (28) vs. “Unhappy” (3)

Match 14: “Elevators (Me & You)” (21) vs. “Prototype” (7)

Match 15: “Aquemini” (28) vs. “Morris Brown” (2)

Match 16: “Player’s Ball” (26) vs. “Happy Valentine’s Day” (3)

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “Da Art of Storytellin’ (Pt. 1)” (16) in a close match against “Liberation” (11).

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “Decatur Psalm” (14) against “Roses” (26)

Biggest beatdown – “B.O.B.” (43) beat “Land of a Million Drums” (1) by a whopping 41 votes.

Voting end 17 August, 10 PM EDT

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...