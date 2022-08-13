The Cheat Codes Day Thread (August 13, 2022)

We do not get truly great hip-hop very often these days, so when a whole album gets released it’s a moment to celebrate.

While The Roots seem to be done with music at least Black Thought has returned to showing the world why he is one of the all-time great rappers in recent years, with his trilogy of Streams of Thought. And released yesterday was the long, long, long gestating Cheat Codes – the collaboration between Thought and Danger Mouse, who hasn’t released a full length hip-hop album since October 2005 and DANGERDOOM with the late MF DOOM.

Check it out, have a great day, and take care of yourselves this weekend!

