30 Day Action Movie Challenge Day 13: War Movies

For the month of August, we’re going to be focusing on the world of action movies and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite, Brick Fistcrush, and myself!

The challenge is underway and we’re shifting gears as we get further into it. With this one, we want to talk about the films that focus on war. Some play things in a very serious way while others are a little looser and lighter. What are some of your favorite films of this genre that delivers well in the action department?

Bonus: Do you prefer the up close and personal action war movies or something from a larger and more distant view?

Extra Bonus: What’s your favorite historical period for a war movie to watch?

