The Weekly Wrestling Thread has got the Touch, has got the Power

Last Saturday was Battle of the Belts III, which didn’t fare too well in the ratings (averaging 437,000), which is on par with the poor viewership that Friday night’s Rampage has been suffering from recently. Still, I thought out of the three matches, Claudio Castagnoli versus Konosuke Takeshita and Thunder Rosa versus Jamie Hayter were very good (Wardlow vs Jay Lethal, not so much).

The most thunderous news to come out of Wednesday’s Dynamite was the return of CM Punk. Business is about to pick up, King! I greatly enjoyed Punk steamrolling into the ring like he was Optimus Prime taking out all the Decepticons single-handed. Moxley’s forehead is already bleeding at the thought of the unification bout – but he’s been so friggin’ good as “interim” champion, is it really a foregone conclusion that Punk will win?

The teams for the new Trios Championship tournament were also announced:

Death Triangle vs. Will Ospreay & Aussie Open

Andrade El Idolo, Dragon Lee, & Rush vs. Young Bucks & TBD

House of Black vs. Dark Order

Trustbusters vs. Best Friends

So it’s probably Hangman Page joining with the Young Bucks unless Kenny Omega is able to return; either way I would imagine they’re favourites to win. OR ARE THEY? Personally I want Los Ingobernables to be the inaugural champions (how crazy good was their match against the Lucha Brothers?!). I still think Andrade isn’t being utilised as well as he could be, so putting some belts on them would be far more beneficial than the Bucks. The House of Black are also contenders. Who do you want to see winning the tournament?

WWE

Yet more evidence of Vince McMahon’s awful deeds came to light on Tuesday when an official press release announced the company had found two additional payments that McMahon agreed to make in 2007 and 2009. The two payments add up to $5 million, bringing the total amount of uncovered settlements up to $19.6 million.

I was concerned not a few weeks ago that McMahon’s retirement would merely mean he was stepping back publicly, but would still have his hands on the creative reigns; but the dismissal of John Laurinaitis earlier this week seems to signify that this isn’t the case – never mind the sudden return of several performers dismissed recently: Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux who appeared on SmackDown, and Dexter Lumis on RAW on Monday.

Kross and Lumis don’t really float my boat, but word around the campfire is that HHH is looking to bring in more of his own “projects” shortly too. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Johnny Gargano making a comeback. Who do you want to see, if anyone? Is there anyone in AEW you think would be better served returning?

It’s still a whiles away (September 3rd to be exact) but Clash at The Castle at the Principality Stadium in Wales looks like it’s going to be a huge success; to rival Wrestlemania in terms of attendance. Checking ticket re-sale websites even the nosebleed seats are ridiculously priced. Additionally I’ve been inundated with adverts for an Undertaker one-man show he’ll be doing the same weekend:

I’m not sure if it’s good value for money to spend $130 (or $320 for a photo opportunity and front row tickets) to listen to the MAGA/Blue Lives Matter-supporting Deadman tell stories of Wrestlers Court and bullying rookies, but I’m sure it will be a sell-out too.

NJPW

The G1 Climax continues and if you haven’t seen the HOSS FIGHT between Jonah and Jeff Cobb, I thoroughly recommend you to do so! Two big meaty men slapping meat, it was thunderously good. Unfortunately Jay White was removed from the two events on the 9th and 10th due to heat-stroke symptoms, so here’s hoping he is back to health soon.

I haven’t been able to watch everything, but I’d also pick out Shingo versus Ospreay, Okada versus Jonah, and Naito versus KENTA as matches worth catching.

ELSEWHERE

Why not get over to YouTube and enjoy our very own Warrior’s first video Gino: The Life and Death of Gino Hernandez!

And if you have the time, why not check out this fun match from Sendai Girls Pro Wrestling featuring VENY and Itsuki Aoki:

