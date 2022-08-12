Baby-Sitters Club Night Thread

♫ Say hello to your friends! Say hello to the people who care! ♫

Today is the birthday of author Ann M. Martin (born 1955). She wrote the first 35 novels in The Baby-Sitters Club series. (After the first 35 books, the series was written by ghost writers). The first book was published in 1986. The series has been revitalized by recent graphic novel adaptations and the 2020-2021 Netflix adaptation.

Wikipedia fun facts: Ann M. Martin fosters kittens! She used to be in a relationship with fellow author Laura Godwin, and the two co-wrote The Doll People series.

Possible discussion topic: Which Baby-Sitter are you? I’m a Mary Anne for sure.

