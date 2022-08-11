Will Friedle Night Thread

Will Friedle was born on August 11, 1976. He is probably best known for playing big brother Eric Matthews on Boy Meets World and its sequel series, Girl Meets World. He also has voiced numerous cartoon characters including Ron Stoppable on Kim Possible, Terri McGinnis (a.k.a. Batman) on Batman Beyond, and Bumblebee on the Cartoon Network Transformers (2013-2017).
Will co-hosts the podcasts Pod Meets World with Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong, and I Hear Voices with Christy Romano. Have a good night & post away!
