This Weekly Music Thread Is Not for Everyone

Let’s discuss any and all music here. You’ve got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Do you have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: What is an artist (or album) you really like BUT can easily understand why they might not be for everyone?

Pram is a band formed in Birmingham, England in 1988. Categorized as post-rock, electronic pop, experimental rock, and avant-pop (as well as drawing on stylistic influences of krautrock, exotica, and dub) the band’s sound has been described by AllMusic as “equally quaint and unsettling”. Employing a wide range of instruments (including flute, clarinet, saxophone, accordion, keyboards, melodica, samplers, strings, synthesizers, theremin, stylophone, trombone, cello, zither, glockenspiel, toy piano, and a variety of children’s toys) to date the band have released nine albums, eleven EPs and several compilations, all recognizably by the same band yet all noticeably different.

Personally I think there is a lot to love about Pram’s music, and if you happen to like some of the genres listed above you may find something to enjoy from Pram as well. I’d also highly recommend Pram to fans of Stereolab or Broadcast, as musically they’re somewhat similar and they also came up on the same scene together. However, I can also perfectly understand why Pram might not be for everyone. As indicated by the variety of instruments listed above, there are quite a few different sounds in many of Pram’s recordings, and while for me this is something that keeps me coming back and noticing something new every time I hear them, I could understand how to others the arrangements might seem cluttered or overly busy.

But the real dealbreaker for many might be Rosie Cuckston’s lead vocals. Described as both “eerie” and “childlike”, Cuckston has a limited range and at times indeed sounds like a child trying earnestly – but ultimately in vain – to hit the right notes, or even stay in key. For some (myself included) this is a feature not a bug – and the rest of the band must have been happy with her singing as well, as she stayed with the band right up until 2008 when she left of her own accord to pursue academia – but I can easily understand how her vocal stylings might not be to everyone’s taste.

In any case, I highly recommend any one of their albums; my personal favorite is 1995’s Sargasso Sea (which NME notoriously awarded a 0 out of 10) but you could probably start anywhere and get an idea whether they’d be your cup of tea or not.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

