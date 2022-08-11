30 Day Action Movie Challenge Day 11: Vigilante & Revenge Films

For the month of August, we’re going to be focusing on the world of action movies and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite, Brick Fistcrush, and myself!

The challenge is underway and we’re shifting gears as we get further into it. We talked about various martial arts actors a couple of days ago but today we want to talk about the vigilante and revenge film subgenre. What’s the film here that works the best for you and why?

Bonus: Naturally, what’s the one that just completely doesn’t work in a bad way?

Extra Bonus: If you could change something about this subgenre, what would it be?

