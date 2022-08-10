The Book Nook Yearns for a New Book (8/10)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

This week’s prompt, courtesy of Johnny the Heretic, is what author, living and/or dead, would you like to see a new book from? Because they haven’t written a new book in ages, because they never felt the need to finish that particular series you love, or just because they are very much dead… Let us know!

For next week’s Book Nook we’re gonna break the “no photos” rule and do “Favorite book covers you own”, so you have a week to take pictures!

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

FOR THE AVOCADO BOOK CLUB PARTICIPANTS:

The first group will be finishing The Dark Tower II – The Drawing of the Three next. Thread goes up today at noon EDT .

. Steve Splendiferous will be hosting the second group will be reading Edwin A. Abbott’s Flatland: A Romance of Many Dimensions, which will go up today at noon EDT as well.

