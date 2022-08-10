Dating, Relationships, and Sex (08/10/2022)

No prompt today! I hope everybody is doing well and fantastic and having all the sex their preference requires!

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

