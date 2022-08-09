The Creative Endeavors Thread Cuts Little Mustard

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

July 2022 was the first month since October 2017 (i.e. before I started painting) in which I didn’t complete a painting. On the one hand, this is long overdue, especially given all the making up for lost time—and crap—I did in the first year or so (same goes for graphic illustrations), and this past month—the second half, at least—has admittedly been one of the weirdest and most potentially consequential for a while, but it’s still givin’ me the feels, not least as I’ve had to wonder a few times this year how much longer I’m gonna keep painting, at least on canvas. If I owned a house or had a basement or something, I could theoretically store everything I’ve done, but… neither of the former are true, and I’ve already done a few admittedly necessary winnows over the past couple of years.

December 2017’s Cold, Tipsy and June 2022’s Phaethusine Ricochet (watercolor and oil, respectively). There may not have been much progress, but I think there’s been some.

Having recently encountered some stunning oil work on paper—the Flemish Baroque painter Jan Erasmus Quellinus’s sketch for his Adoration of the Magi and Wayne State student Elena Marcozzi’s paintings at the Detroit Artists’ Market—I suspect my attentions will turn thereto this winter, but I have to adjust to further strategizing on how I use my canvases; my 300th painting is coming up in two works and, though I’ve pretty much decided on how I’m gonna finish it, the personal consequence and attendant worries have me a little reluctant to proceed unless I’ve absolutely got my shit together (which is a kinda constricted way to pursue this need). Still, knowing I’ve got a lot of inside time coming up, as well as the looming end to the construction noise, has me optimistic that I can get a lot more work done soon, even if it’s not quite what I’d first thought.

Last Wednesday was a case in point. I’d meant to spend it largely at the college library getting some drawing and creative administration done, as I’d gone on a solid ride and walk the day before and the temperature was supposed to nudge the mid-90s. I woke up and kept readying myself for “go time” (once the construction starts up, usually around 6:30) only to find a rather eerie silence. By the time the Book Nook had come and (mostly) gone, still nothing. People were still working, polishing windows and whatnot, but there was barely even any motor noise, let alone those pestilential safety backup signals that have become, perhaps, my life’s principal ongoing torment (despite the ominous presence of a nearby forklift). I stayed in, got some painting done, and got to listen to Tempo on CBC 2 without headphones on a regular weekday off for what must have been the first time in months. I’m knocking on wood ’til September, but having my place fully to myself was fantastic and I’m hoping this’ll lead to a big uptick in my creative life.

How’s your work going?

