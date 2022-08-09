It’s a helluva day at sea, folks.

Never thought I’d quote “Overboard” (with Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, not the remake) in the PT, but here we are. The shit has met the fan. The rubber has met the road. Choose your cliche. The Idiot has been serrrrrrrrrrrved!!!
I’m posting the whole thread from Asha Rangappa
But that only counted as one topic. You’re still getting three. Maybe more.
We knew this though. Or I knew Manafort had passed info to Konstantin Kilimnick. I think we knew that, most of us here. Just in case.
Apparently the raid is about all those boxes of documents he “accidentally” swiped from the White House.
Best news of the night from alla dat:
Hot damn, I don’t smoke and I need a cigarette after posting all of that!! Whoooooo!!! We are rollin’ now folks. I believe we have arrived at The Fireworks Factory!! That doesn’t mean you can run around all willy nilly. You still need to respect other people here, you need to be cool, be kind, and beHAVE.