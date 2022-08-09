It’s a helluva day at sea, folks.

Never thought I’d quote “Overboard” (with Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, not the remake) in the PT, but here we are. The shit has met the fan. The rubber has met the road. Choose your cliche. The Idiot has been serrrrrrrrrrrved!!!

I’m posting the whole thread from Asha Rangappa

2. First, assuming that this involves mishandling or unauthorized removal of classified information, their presence at Mar-a-Lago is ipso-facto evidence — in other words, the substance of the documents are not what the FBI is interested in; it’s whether they are there, period — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) August 9, 2022

4. More importantly, having unsecured classified documents at MAL presents an ongoing national security threat — especially given the amount of traffic going through there. No doubt foreign governments are sending intel agents there, see, e.g. https://t.co/doABo2vxvA — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) August 9, 2022

6. The point is that this is an urgent, ongoing nat se threat and counterintelligence threat that DOJ can’t ignore. It’s really no different than the ostensible security risk presented by Butter Emails; it’s just that hers were digital and here they are paper — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) August 9, 2022

But that only counted as one topic. You’re still getting three. Maybe more.

We knew this though. Or I knew Manafort had passed info to Konstantin Kilimnick. I think we knew that, most of us here. Just in case.

Paul Manafort admits he passed Trump campaign data to a suspected Russian asset.https://t.co/qya1ILUdth — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) August 8, 2022

Apparently the raid is about all those boxes of documents he “accidentally” swiped from the White House.

BREAKING: three sources have told @maggieNYT this IS about the 15 boxes of top secret documents. https://t.co/oeaBhkQqQx — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) August 8, 2022

Best news of the night from alla dat:

The media is missing the really, really big reason why the raid today is a potential blockbuster in American politics.👇 pic.twitter.com/3BdI9NA9Az — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) August 9, 2022

Hot damn, I don’t smoke and I need a cigarette after posting all of that!! Whoooooo!!! We are rollin’ now folks. I believe we have arrived at The Fireworks Factory!! That doesn’t mean you can run around all willy nilly. You still need to respect other people here, you need to be cool, be kind, and beHAVE.

