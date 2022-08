While trying to come up with a topic for today’s food thread I googled “August food holidays” and found this website. It tells me today is National Raspberries and Cream Day. If I come across some good fresh raspberries I will definitely buy them and pour some cream on top! What also intrigues me is that yesterday was National Root Beer Float Day. Today is as good a day as any to celebrate that one again!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...