30 Day Action Movie Challenge Day 6: 80s Hollywood Performers

For the month of August, we’re going to be focusing on the world of action movies and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite, Brick Fistcrush, and myself!

The challenge is underway and we’re shifting gears as we get further into it. After the initial focus on some of the genre-defining actors of the 80s and early 90s, we’re now taking a look at the other actors that we didn’t do an individual spotlight for. Your Chuck Norris types, Dolph Lundgren, Van Damme, and even Seagal if you can bring yourself to go there after all these years.

Bonus: Who didn’t get the recognition they should have and should have been a bigger player in the genre?

(Tomorrow will focus on martial arts stars)

