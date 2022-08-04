30 Day Action Movie Challenge Day 4: Keanu Reeves

For the month of August, we’re going to be focusing on the world of action movies and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite, Brick Fistcrush, and myself!

The challenge gets underway with one of the biggest names of 80s action movie stars with Keanu Reeves. With a lot of popular films under his belt and getting his start in small films that had a lasting impact, his career is an interesting one to follow and look at. Today, we want to know about your favorite and least favorite performances from the actor!

Bonus: What action movie do you think Reeves should have been cast in that he wasn’t?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...