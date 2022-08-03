The Pink Fairy Armadillo Night Thread (August 3, 2022)

Here’s a silly animal which sounds and looks like a prank (in fact it needs its own Snopes page to say otherwise): The pink fairy armadillo!

The smallest species of armadillo is also known as the pichiciego. It’s about the same size as a squirrel, is nocturnal, and primarily subterranean, making it very elusive. It lives in the dry plains of central Argentina.

Like other armadillos, pink fairy armadillos have a shell (carapace), but it’s softer, thinner and more flexible and covers about half their body. The shell’s pink colour comes from all the blood vessels close to its surface.

Burrow deep, stay cool, and have a great night, everyone!

