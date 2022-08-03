The Book Nook Shares Short Stories (8/3)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

As one might have guessed from the title, we’re talking about short story collections this week. I came to realize that many of my favorite authors, in addition to writing novels that I absolutely adore, were also astonishingly good at writing short stories. It shouldn’t have been such a shock since I read most of them, but the similarity hit me quite sudden regardless. Some of them might even be better at writing short stories than full-length novels, or at the very least their short stories are underrated compared to the more popular novels. So for today’s Book Nook we can all rhapsodize about our favorite short story collections! I’d love to hear what your favorites are.

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

FOR THE AVOCADO BOOK CLUB PARTICIPANTS:

The first group will be finishing The Dark Tower II – The Drawing of the Three next. Thread goes up at August 10 at noon EDT.

at noon EDT. The second group will be reading Edwin A. Abbott’s Flatland: A Romance of Many Dimensions and I need someone to host that group. All you have to do is publish the thread at the correct time, and preferably read the book yourself as well. If you want to volunteer, please let me know. Thread should go up on August 10 at noon EDT as well.

