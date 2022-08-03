Dating, Relationships, and Sex: This Is Not a Movie — Except When It Is (08/03/2022)

Many characters throughout the history of movies have stated to other characters in their movie that “This is not a movie.” And real life, indeed, usually is not.But has your relationship/dating/sex life ever taken a turn which felt like it was? Comedy, drama, absurdity, whatever genre you may want to pick, it just felt like your life had been plotted out by somebody with an odd sense of humour. Or a very sappy sense of love. Or whatever else have you.

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

