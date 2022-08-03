The Booty Balm Day Thread (August 3, 2022)

Speak the term “booty balm” to me and I would automatically assume you’re referring to a baby-safe unguent for nappy rash (and possibly haemorrhoids).

But nay! This derrière ointment is actually part of the newly released “Body” line from JLo Beauty® – Jennifer Lopez’s “luxurious but accessible skincare” products. We all know C.R.E.A.M. so fair play to her for exploiting the over three-decade long objectification of her gluteus maximus by the world’s media.

Lopez posed nude to advertise her posterior embrocation, so obviously most of the photos out on the web aren’t exactly work safe. Instead, here’s a picture of the aforementioned backside-liniment container for your edification:

What’s hilarious though are the reviews and bum-centred images which accompany them with the disclaimer: model has not used product for this image.

You see, the real secret to having flawless, smooth skin (on your ass or elsewhere) is to be 20 years old. Easy!

Take care of yourselves, everyone. I hope you have a buttock-tighteningly good day!

