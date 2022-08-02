August 2022 TV Preview – Streaming

Amazon Prime

A League of their Own

A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball, both in and outside of the AAGPBL. The show follows Carson and Max and a new ensemble of sharp and hilarious characters as they carve their paths toward the field, along the way finding their teams and themselves.

Starring: Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Nick Offerman, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kate Berlant, Kendall Johnson, McCormack, Alex Désert, Priscilla Delgado, Aaron Jennings, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, Dale Dickey

Premieres August 12th

Cosmic Love

In this one-of-a-kind social experiment, four individuals attempt to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking. Their romantic adventure takes place at a retreat run by a mystical guide, the Astro Chamber. They mingle, match, date, eliminate, and eventually make the biggest decision of their lives… will they marry their match, based solely on their astrology? The show’s astrologers, best-selling authors Ophira and Tali Edut (The AstroTwins), guide our singles throughout the season by way of the mysterious Astro Chamber (voiced by Cree Summer).

Premieres August 12th

Disney+

I Am Groot

There’s no guarding the galaxy from this mischievous toddler! So get ready as Baby Groot takes center stage in his very own collection of shorts, exploring his glory days growing up—and getting into trouble—among the stars.

Starring: Vin Diesel

Premieres August 10th

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

Jennifer Walters —an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Starring: Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jon Bass, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong

Premieres August 17th

Hulu

This Fool

Inspired by the life and stand-up of star and co-creator Chris Estrada, This Fool is an irreverent, cinematic half-hour comedy set in working class South Central Los Angeles. The show centers around Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old who still lives at home, has been dating his girlfriend on and off since high school, and finds any excuse to avoid dealing with his own problems. Julio works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation non-profit, where he butts heads with his older cousin Luis, an ex-gang member who just got out of prison and moved in with Julio and his family.

Starring: Chris Estrada, Frankie Quinones, Laura Patalano, Michelle Ortiz, Julia Vera, Michael Imperioli

Premieres August 12th

Mike

Mike explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Mike Tyson’s boxing career and personal life – from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again. Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike’s story. Mike is an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson – and it is one wild ride.

Starring: Trevante Rhodes, Russell Hornsby, Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier, Li Eubanks, Olunike Adeliyi, B.J. Minor

Premieres August 25th

The Patient

The Patient is a psychological thriller from the minds of Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg (The Americans) about a therapist, Alan Strauss, who’s held prisoner by a patient, Sam Fortner, who reveals himself to be a serial killer. Sam has an unusual therapeutic demand for Alan: curb his homicidal urges. In order to survive, Alan must unwind Sam’s disturbed mind and stop him from killing again… but Sam refuses to address critical topics, like his mother. Alone in captivity, Alan excavates his own past through memories of his old therapist, Charlie, and grapples with waves of his own repressed troubles – the recent death of his wife, Beth, and the painful estrangement from his religious son, Ezra. Over the course of his imprisonment, Alan uncovers not only how deep Sam’s compulsion runs, but also how much work he has to do to repair the rift in his own family. With time running out, Alan fights desperately to stop Sam before Alan becomes complicit in Sam’s murders or worse – becomes a target himself.

Starring: Steve Carrell, Domhnall Gleeson, Linda Emond, David Alan Grier, Laura Niemi, Andrew Leeds

Premieres August 30th

Apple TV+

Five Days at Memorial

Based on actual events from Hurricane Katrina, Five Days at Memorial tells the story of the exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital who were forced to make heart-wrenching decisions amidst the storm’s aftermath.

Starring: Vera Farmiga, Cornelius Smith Jr., Cherry Jones, Robert Pine, Julie Ann Emery, Adepero Oduye, Molly Hager, Michael Gaston, W. Earl Brown

Quick Thoughts: This is the exact story that Ryan Murphy and co. kept trying to do on American Crime Story but kept getting pushed for flashier stories until they just gave up on the idea.

Premieres August 12th

Bad Sisters

A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller, Bad Sisters follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.

Starring: Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, Eve Hewson

Premieres August 19th

Surfside Girls

Sam and Jade are psyched to spend their summer riding the waves and catching the rays. That is until they meet a ghost. The girls dive head-first into a mystery about a pirate ship and the cursed treasure that allegedly lies beneath Surfside’s beloved Danger Point bluff. After meeting a pirate ghost named Remi, Sam wants to help him break the curse while Jade is determined to find a scientific explanation for the existence of ghosts. To solve the mystery, Sam and Jade will need to combine their very different approaches of logic and imagination. Together, they are determined to connect the clues, solve the mystery and save Surfside… and maybe they’ll help a couple of pirate ghosts along the way.

Starring: Miya Cech, YaYa Gosselin

Premieres August 19th

Peacock

The Undeclared

Set in a post-pandemic 2024 in the run up to a British general election, a leading team of analysts buried in the heart of GCHQ secretly works to ward off a cyberattack on the country’s electoral system. Saara Parvan is a young student getting work experience in the malware department when a security breach leads to a high-stakes first day at the office. She’s quickly thrust into the center of an escalating data war with Russia that has dangerous implications extending far beyond cyberspace.

Starring: Hannah Khalique-Brown, Mark Rylance, Simon Pegg, Adrian Lester, Alex Jennings, Maisie Richardson-Sellers

Premieres August 18th

The End is Nye

The End is Nye sends Bill Nye into the most epic global disasters imaginable – both natural and unnatural – and then demystifies them using science to show how we can survive, mitigate, and even prevent them. Each stand-alone episode takes a hell-bent dive into the mystery and terror of one specific threat. Every catastrophe is abundant with thrills, but also offers hope and a way forward —a scientific blueprint for surviving anything that comes our way.

Premieres August 25th

Everything I Know About Love

The central love story of Everything I Know About Love is between childhood best friends Maggie and Birdy. But it is also a raucous girl gang show, set in a 2012 London house-share inhabited by four girls – Maggie, Birdy and their mates from university, Amara and Nell. The series is an unflinching deep dive into bad dates, heartaches and humiliations and begs the question: can platonic love survive romantic love as we grow up?

Starring: Emma Appleton, Bel Powley, Marli Siu, Aliyah Odoffin, Connor Finch, Jordan Peters, Ryan Bown

Premieres August 25th

Freevee

Sprung

From the acclaimed comedy creator Greg Garcia (Raising Hope, My Name Is Earl), Sprung follows Jack, who, after being released from prison unexpectedly due to the pandemic, bands together with an unlikely group of formerly incarcerated individuals to use their criminal expertise for good.

Starring:Garret Dillahunt, Martha Plimpton, Phillip Garcia, Shakira Barrerra, James Earl, Clare Gillies

Quick Thought: This kind of sounds like My Name is Earl crossed with Leverage with half the cast of Raising Hope.

…I would like to see it.

Premieres August 19th

Paramount+

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head

Beavis and Butt-Head are back and stupider than ever.

Starring: Mike Judge

Premieres August 4th

Discovery+

Good Sex

Good Sex follows five couples who face challenges in the bedroom as they work with sex coach Caitlin V. to transform their sex lives. The notion that people face hurdles but nobody seems to want to talk about it, stops here. With many years of experience and a proven track record for helping couples harness their sexuality, gain more confidence in bed, and feel closer and more connected to their partner, Caitlin begins with the radical approach of putting cameras in their bedrooms and then reviews the tapes in sessions with her clients to get to the bottom of what’s really going on between the sheets.

Premieres August 19th

Acorn TV

Darby & Joan

Two lone strangers trekking on the road – a retired Australian policeman with a dog as his only company and widowed English nurse – meet each other and embark on an epic odyssey in the outback of northern Australia.

Starring: Bryan Brown, Greta Scacchi

Premieres August 8th

Anne

The series follows Anne Williams who lost her 15-year-old-son Kevin in the Hillsborough Disaster- he was one of 96 fans who lost their lives at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest. Anne refused to believe the verdict of accidental death and was determined to discover the truth of what happened in the disaster. Over the next 24 years, Anne tracked down witnesses, sought medical advice, enlisted political support and campaigned tirelessly for new inquests for Kevin and the other victims. This is the story of one mother’s quest for truth and justice.

Starring: Maxine Peake, Stephen Walters, Campbell Wallace, Bobby Schofield, Lily Shepherd, Claire Calbraith, Rob Jarvis, Matthew McNulty, Polly Kemp, Raymond Waring, Ian Puleston-Davies, Gracie Kelly

Premieres August 22nd

Netflix

Kakegurui Twin

Kakegurui Twin is a spin-off series focusing on the protagonist Mary Saotome, and is based on the popular manga serialized in Gangan Joker, which also runs the main story. Set one year before the arrival of Yumeko Jabami at Hyakkao Private Academy, a normal, everyday girl named Mary Saotome transfers to the school. But how does this regular schoolgirl transform into a compulsive gambler?

Premieres August 4th

Super Giant Robot Brothers

Meet the Super Giant Robot Brothers – Shiny and Thunder as they battle monsters and supernatural disasters, all while learning to be a family.

Premieres August 4th

The Sandman

There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams, gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he’s made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.

Starring: Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Vanesu Samunyai, John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James-Young, Razane Jammal

Premieres August 5th

Instant Dream Home

One home in disrepair. One family in need. An army of builders. A reveal like no other. In this home renovation series, deserving families get the surprise of their lives when their dilapidated house is transformed in just a few hours.

Starring: Danielle Brooks, Adair Curtis, Paige Mobley, Nick Cutsumpas, Erik Curtis

Premieres August 10th

The Girl in the Mirror

After surviving a bus accident in which almost all her classmates die, Alma wakes up in a hospital with no memory of the incident… or of her past. Her house is full of memories that are not hers, and both amnesia and trauma cause her to experience night terrors and visions that she cannot clarify. With the help of her parents and friends, unknown to her, she will try to uncover the mystery surrounding the accident while struggling to recover her life and her identity.

Starring: Mireia Oriol, Álex Villazán, Pol Monen, Claudia Roset, Javier Morgade, Nil Cardoner, María Caballero, Milena Smit, Elena Irureta

Premieres August 19th

Kleo

1987: Shortly after liquidating a businessman in West Berlin on behalf of a secret Stasi commando, top East German spy Kleo is arrested, denounced by the Stasi and even betrayed by her own grandfather. After two years in prison, the Berlin Wall suddenly falls and Kleo is released. But she soon realizes that the conspiracy against her is much more complicated than she thought, and that an ominous red suitcase is the key to it all. Kleo thus embarks on a revenge spree that leads her through the anarchic Berlin, improvised electro clubs and Mallorcan fincas all the way to Chile’s Atacama Desert – with the West Berlin policeman Sven constantly on her tail, chasing the case of a lifetime.

Starring: Jella Haase, Dimitrij Schaad, Julius Felmeier

Premieres August 19th

Chad and JT Go Deep

Best bros Chad and JT set out to spread positivity through community activism and chill vibes in this raucous prank comedy series.

Premieres August 23rd

Mo

Mo Najjar straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a ton of bullshit as a Palestinian refugee constantly living one step away from asylum on the path to U.S. citizenship. His family – including his resilient and spiritual mother, sister and older brother – flee to Houston, Texas. Laughing the pain away, Mo learns to adapt to his new world though getting ahead in life comes with several setbacks.

Starring: Mo Amer, Teresa Ruiz, Farah Bsieso, Omar Elba, Tobe Nwigwe

Premieres August 24th

Queer Eye: Brazil

In Queer Eye Brazil, Fred Nicácio (well-being), Guto Requena (design), Rica Benozzati (style), Luca Scarpelli (culture) and Yohan Nicolas (beauty) will forever transform aspects of the lives of some men in the Brazilian version of the original American show.

Premieres August 24th

Selling the OC

A fresh set of realtors square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast. Will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle?

Premieres August 24th

