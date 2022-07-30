30 Day Animation Loop Challenge Day 30: Most Annoying Animated Character

For the month of July, we’re going to be focusing on the world of animation and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

We’re about to leave the wonderful world of animation! 😭 Thanks to everyone for participating in this week’s discussion. To make the departure sting a little less, we’re going to consider a less-endearing facet of animation: the annoying animated character. Who is an animated character that just grinds your gears? What about them is so grating?

