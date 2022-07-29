Job Rants Thread – 7/29/2022 – Almost Live

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

Hope everyone is doing well. I’m..okay. We learned this week that, yes; we are going Live and in-person for clients, next week; despite not really being ready. For instance: as of today, I’m literally the only person in the position I was hired for, due to the other person having already been let go. But, hey; a contract is a contract, right? The job needs to get done; no one said anything about being able to actually do it well.

Anyway, I’m wiped. Have a good one, and hopefully, I get through next week with enough energy to tell you all how it went.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember: At least when you’re the last person on the job, you get your pick of workspaces.

