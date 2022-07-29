Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jul. 29 – season finale

Introducing today’s contestants:

Luigi, an attorney, dreams in foreign languages;

Darin, an associate professor of rhetoric & composition, studied 150 rivers for the show; and

Katrina, a non-profit professional, whose pub quiz team has mixed results. Katrina is a one-day champ with winnings of $27,601.

Jeopardy!

ISLANDS AND PENINSULAS // GOVERNORS // BUSINESS ABBEV. // MOVIE FACTS // JUST TAKE THE L (requires two words in each response) // HOW DO YOU SLEEP AT NIGHT?

DD1 – $1,000 – ISLANDS AND PENINSULAS – 55 mi. from Siberia, the westernmost point of the North American continent is on this peninsula named for a man big in Alaskan history (Luigi won $1,800 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Katrina $7,000, Darin $2,800, Luigi $6,800.

Double Jeopardy!

HISTORY // FRENCH PHRASES // “C”HARACTER STUDY // MASHED-UP SITCOM TITLES // WATERCOLORS // LET’S GO FISHING

DD2 – $1,200 – HISTORY – In January 1536 this royal gave birth to a stillborn male child; by May she was deceased (Darin lost $2,000 from his total of $7,200 vs. $9,200 for Luigi.)

DD3 – $1,200 – “C”HARACTER STUDY – She’s the heroine of “Wuthering Heights” & Alex Trebek loved to imitate Laurence Olivier repeating her name (Darin won $3,000 from his score of $6,000 vs. $9,200 for Luigi. Of course, Ken proceeded to imitate Alex’s imitation of Olivier.)

Darin was very close to Luigi’s lead after making a net $1,000 on the two DDs in DJ, but Luigi had the best finish to lead into FJ at $20,800 vs. $11,800 for Katrina and $11,000 for Darin.

Final Jeopardy!

TECH HISTORY – For about 20 years after its invention, it had few practical uses; then suddenly it revolutionized grocery checkouts & home audio

Everyone was correct on FJ, with Luigi adding $2,601 to win with $23,401. Note that Luigi didn’t quite bet enough to cover a possible double up by Katrina, so she could have won if she had gone all-in.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: To a clue about Michigan’s largest peninsula, after Luigi missed with “Upper Peninsula”, his opponents didn’t jump in with “Lower Peninsula”.

Judging the writers: in MASHED-UP SITCOM TITLES. for “King of Theory”, they apparently were looking for “King of Queens” for the first part, but presumably also would have accepted “King of the Hill”, which is actually more accurate as it doesn’t have “The” in it as “The King of Queens” does. Also, another clue wanted “Freaks and Geeks”, which would not ordinarily be categorized as a sitcom.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Seward? DD2 – Who was Anne Boleyn? DD3 – Who is Catherine (Cathy)? FJ – What is the laser?

And that wraps it up for an eventful and remarkable Jeopardy! season. Thanks for reading and I hope to see everyone back here when the recaps resume in September!

