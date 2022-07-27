Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (July 27, 2022)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! The Sasaki and Miyano OVA (episode 13 of the series) is now available on Crunchyroll! I’ve been super busy, so I haven’t watched it yet, but I’m really looking forward to it. Here’s a brief description of what to expect, taken from Anime News Network: “The episode’s story begins in November, when a student who lost a keychain goes to Miyano and the others. At Hanzawa’s prompting, the “First Lost-Item Detective Agency” is established. Hirano’s roommate Akira Kagiura appears in the episode…” And speaking of Hirano and Kagiura, the spin-off manga has been licensed by Yen Press and is scheduled for October!

And a short anime based on Hirano and Kagiura will air alongside the Sasaki and Miyano movie that’s scheduled for next year. Lots to look forward to!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

