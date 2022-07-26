Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!
Rules for this discussion:
- All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.
- Please put anything graphic behind a tag.
- As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.
In the news:
First Out Mayor of Oklahoma Town Resigns Citing Threats
The House Passed the Respect for Marriage Act. 157 Republicans Voted Against It
The National Teacher Shortage Is Growing. In Florida, Controversial Laws Are Making It Worse.