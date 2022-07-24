Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Wins Box Office

While most of the attention this weekend was on the world of superheroes, comics, and various adaptations thereof, the box office saw the debut of Jordan Peele’s Nope and it took the top spot with a $44 million win.

The latest MCU entry with Thor: Love and Thunder landed in second with $22 million to bring it to $276 million domestic. Close on it is Minions: The Rise of Gru which is taking advantage of how little fare there are for kids – and not just tiny little kids that will see Paws of Fury. Minions pulled in $17.7 million to bring it to $297 million so far while Paws of Fury added another $3.8 million to hit $13.7 million.

The Black Phone release may not be burning up the box office on a daily/weekly basis, but the good word of mouth added another $3.4 million to bring it to $76.5 million.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total Market Share 1 Nope Universal $44,000,000 3,785 $11,625 $44,000,000 38.6% 2 Thor: Love And Thunder Disney $22,100,000 4,370 $5,057 $276,220,698 27.2% 3 Minions: The Rise Of Gru Universal $17,710,000 3,816 $4,641 $297,856,590 5.8% 4 Where The Crawdads Sing Sony $10,330,000 3,650 $2,830 $38,330,784 5.7% 5 Top Gun Maverick Paramount $10,000,000 3,160 $3,165 $635,565,887 4.8% 6 Elvis Warner Bros. $6,300,000 3,105 $2,029 $118,376,273 4.4% 7 Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank Paramount $3,875,000 3,481 $1,113 $13,757,649 3.8% 8 Black Phone, The Universal $3,450,000 2,055 $1,679 $78,554,900 3.4% 9 Jurassic World Dominion Universal $2,960,000 2,167 $1,366 $365,511,635 2.8% 10 Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Focus Features $1,350,000 1,001 $1,349 $4,654,985 1.1% 11 Marcel the Shell with Shoes On A24 $846,950 590 $1,436 $2,874,424 0.4% 12 Lightyear Disney $687,000 830 $828 $117,122,528 0.3%

[Source: Box Office Essentials]

