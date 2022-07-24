Movies

Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Wins Box Office

While most of the attention this weekend was on the world of superheroes, comics, and various adaptations thereof, the box office saw the debut of Jordan Peele’s Nope and it took the top spot with a $44 million win.

The latest MCU entry with Thor: Love and Thunder landed in second with $22 million to bring it to $276 million domestic. Close on it is Minions: The Rise of Gru which is taking advantage of how little fare there are for kids – and not just tiny little kids that will see Paws of FuryMinions pulled in $17.7 million to bring it to $297 million so far while Paws of Fury added another $3.8 million to hit $13.7 million.

The Black Phone release may not be burning up the box office on a daily/weekly basis, but the good word of mouth added another $3.4 million to bring it to $76.5 million.

#TitleDistributor NameWeekend Total# of LocsLoc AvgCume TotalMarket Share
1NopeUniversal$44,000,0003,785$11,625$44,000,00038.6%
2Thor: Love And ThunderDisney$22,100,0004,370$5,057$276,220,69827.2%
3Minions: The Rise Of GruUniversal$17,710,0003,816$4,641$297,856,5905.8%
4Where The Crawdads SingSony$10,330,0003,650$2,830$38,330,7845.7%
5Top Gun MaverickParamount$10,000,0003,160$3,165$635,565,8874.8%
6ElvisWarner Bros.$6,300,0003,105$2,029$118,376,2734.4%
7Paws of Fury: The Legend of HankParamount$3,875,0003,481$1,113$13,757,6493.8%
8Black Phone, TheUniversal$3,450,0002,055$1,679$78,554,9003.4%
9Jurassic World DominionUniversal$2,960,0002,167$1,366$365,511,6352.8%
10Mrs. Harris Goes to ParisFocus Features$1,350,0001,001$1,349$4,654,9851.1%
11Marcel the Shell with Shoes OnA24$846,950590$1,436$2,874,4240.4%
12LightyearDisney$687,000830$828$117,122,5280.3%

[Source: Box Office Essentials]