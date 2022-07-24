AVoCADo GamesCast #84: I’m Am Gigli

Hey folks! Sorry for the delay in getting this up, but Episode #84 of the AVoCADo GamesCast is finally here. Tune in to hear me, our editor The Kappa, Ninjaneer, and Lovely Bones talk about Summer Game Fest and all the streams that took place around it.

You have several options for accessing the podcast. You can listen to the podcast with the embedded player above. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify. You can subscribe directly to our podcast feed. Or, you can also download a copy directly from the Internet Archive. Please check out the linkdump on the podcast’s website, and feel free to leave feedback for the podcast.

Timestamps:

0:15 – Introduction

2:00 – What We’ve Been Playing, Part 1

6:30 – Project Sonic Watch 2022

12:40 – What We’ve Been Playing, Part 2

27:05 – Summer Gaming Streams: Overview

54:45 – Summer Gaming Streams: Highlights

1:06:30 – Summer Gaming Streams: Lowlights

1:15:15 – Summer Gaming Streams: Midlights

1:23:55 – Summer Gaming Streams: What Was Missing?

1:28:55 – Summer Gaming Streams: Additional Discussion

1:34:40 – Conclusion

