30 Day Animation Loop Challenge Day 24: Favorite non-narrative animation

For the month of July, we’re going to be focusing on the world of animation and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

Animation, like all film and video forms, most often gets used as a story delivery service. However, animators often use the form to create beautiful works that aren’t narrative at all. Sometimes these are works that are just meant to look beautiful, sometimes these are poetic or experimental works, sometimes these are works that accompany music or performance. What is a non-narrative animation that strikes your fancy?

