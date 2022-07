A mere half-hour ago, Warner Bros. released the first trailer for Shazam: Fury of the Gods (sequel to 2019’s delightful superhero adventure Shazam!) in Hall H at Comic-Con. And since I am apparently the only person interested in these kinds of trailers who isn’t AT Comic-Con right now, I guess it’s down to me to share it. So here it is!



Like the looks of it? Did you enjoy the first movie? Have any concerns about how leathery Zachary Levi’s face is getting? Just leave a comment!

