Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jul. 22

Here are today’s contestants:

Gunan, a radiation oncologist, saved a life at a basketball game;

Karla, a content administrator, hiked in Gettysburg before her Jeopardy! audition; and

Emmie, an operations specialist, was on a crew but didn’t row. Emmie is a one-day champ with winnings of $21,200.

Jeopardy!

A MONTH OF HISTORY (only the month is required) // BRITISH FOLKLORE & LEGENDS // WORDS WITH DOUBLE LETTERS // EXPENSIVE FOODS // AT CROSS PURPOSES // THE TV TITLE CHARACTER SPEAKS

DD1 – $800 – BRITISH FOLKLORE & LEGENDS – Covered only by her long hair, she rode through Coventry to win a reduction in taxes for its residents (Karla added $1,000 to her score of $3,200.)

Scores going into DJ: Emmie $2,600, Karla $6,400, Gunan $2,000.

Double Jeopardy!

BOOKS OF THE CIVIL WAR ERA // SPELLING THEIR EGOTS // METALLIC EXPRESSIONS // THE LIFE OF PABLO// COLLEGES & UNIVERSITES // PLACES FROM A TO A

DD2 – $1,600 – COLLEGES & UNIVERSITES – This university’s May 4th legacy scholarships were established to honor 4 students who were killed on campus May 4, 1970 (Karla added $2,000 to her total of $14,400 vs. $5,400 for Gunan.)

DD3 – $800 – BOOKS OF THE CIVIL WAR ERA – In addition to fiction portraying herself and her sisters, she penned “Hospital Sketches” from her time as a Civil War nurse (Gunan lost $4,000 from his score of $5,600 vs. $16,400 for Karla.)

Karla scored on both of her DD chances while Gunan missed his, and that made the difference in Karla having a runaway at $17,600 vs. $7,600 for Gunan and $5,800 for Emmie.

Final Jeopardy!

INAUGURAL BALLS – At the 1993 Tennessee inaugural ball, Paul Simon performed this song, his most recent Top 40 hit

Everyone was incorrect on FJ, with Karla dropping $1,000 to win with $16,600.

Odds and ends

Pop culture problems: No one knew the Grammy winner for a comedy album featuring his character “The 2,000 Year Old Man” is Mel Brooks, or the name of Marvin Hamlisch’s theme to a memorable Redford-Streisand pairing, “The Way We Were”.

Ken’s Korner: In what I believe is his first impression since returning, he read a clue in the voice of FDR.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Lady Godiva?? DD2 – What is Kent State? DD3 – Who was Louisa May Alcott? FJ – What is “You Can Call Me Al”?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...