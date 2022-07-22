Friday New Music 7/22

It’s Friday! There’s new music! Not only is there new music, but some of it is probably going to be great. New Beach Bunny! They make some of the funnest music going and are a great live band, so definitely a high recommend to anyone. Also a new album from Pool Kids which I’m very interested in checking out. Plus there’s a new Anthony Green solo album and a new one from Rico Nasty. Also a new one from Coupons who I like a lot.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— Alex The Astronaut – How To Grow A Sunflower Underwater

— Anthony Green – Boom

— Beach Bunny – Emotional Creature

— Ben Harper – BLOODLINE MAINTENANCE

— Chineke Orchestra – Bob Marley & The Chineke! Orchestra

— Coupons – Wasted Intimacy

— Cuco – Fantasy Gateway

— DaniLeigh – My Side EP

— Em Beihold – Egg in the Backseat EP

— Flo Milli – You Still Here, Ho ?

— Francisco Martin – Manic EP

— Grayscale – Antumbra EP

— The Heavy Heavy – Life and Life Only EP

— IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT – Spirit of Ecstasy

— Indian Handcrafts – Empress in Decline

— Jack White – Entering Heaven Alive

— Joe Pug – Nation of Heat | Revisited

— Joey Bada$$ – 2000

— John Moreland – Birds In The Ceiling

— The Koreatown Oddity – ISTHISFORREAL?

— Love Crushed Velvet – Souls and the Barren Heart

— Nebula – Transmissions from Mothership Earth

— Nicolle Galyon – firstborn

— Nina Nastasia – Riderless Horse

— ODESZA – The last Goodbye

— Oh Wonder – 22 Make

— Paul Weller – 22 Dreams (Vinyl Reissue)

— Peach Fuzz (feat. Raffaella and Samia) – Can Mary Dood the Moon? EP

— Pool Kids – Pool Kids

— quinn – quinn EP

— Rico Nasty – Las Ruinas

— Robin Carolan and Sebastian Gainsborough – The Northman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Physical Release)

— RZA – RZA Presents: Bobby Digital and The Pit of Snakes

— The Sadies – Colder Streams

— Sam Prekop and John McEntire (of The Sea and Cake) – Sons Of

— Sean “Diddy” Combs – No Way Out (Expanded Anniversary Edition)

— Sean Nicholas Savage – Shine

— She & Him (Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward) – Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson

— Shordie Shordie – More Than Music, Pt. 2

— Simon Mejia (of Bomba Estéreo) – El Duende EP

— Spacemoth – No Past No Future

— Sports Team – Gulp!

— Tanya Tagaq – Tongues North Star Remixes

— TIME – Hydrangea

— Thor Harris – Doom Dub II

— Tony Williams – Play or Die (Reissue)

— Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – When the Lights Go

— TRAAMS – personal best

— Ty Segall – Hello, Hi

— Voxtrot – Cut from the Stone: Rarities & B-Sides

— WITCHERY – Nightside

— Yellow Days – Apple Pie EP

— ZZ Top – Raw

