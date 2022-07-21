Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jul. 21

Today’s contestants are:

Stan, a senior vice president of marketing assets, picked up a hammer as the Berlin Wall came down;

Emmie, a operations specialist, often went to Space Camp and knows her constellations; and

Matt, an attorney, wears his grandfather’s watch, but without a new battery. Matt is a two-day champ with winnings of $55,845.

Jeopardy!

THE MET: A VERSE // SPORTS VENUES // ODD NUMBERS // BUILD A BEAR WORKSHOP // THE OLD WEST // WHAT’S YOUR “ANGLE”?

DD1 – $800 – SPORTS VENUES – In 1879 the first of several NYC venues to bear this name featured birds, flowers & fountains, so the name made more sense (Matt lost $2,200 from his score of $7,800, and he looked very annoyed at himself for missing this.)

Scores going into DJ: Matt $7,800, Emmie $3,000, Stan $1,800.

Double Jeopardy!

ASIAN GEOGRAPHY // COMPOUND WORDS // BOTTOMS UP! // NAME THAT HITMAKER // HEALTH & MEDICINE // CLOSING STATEMENTS (name the book from its last line)

DD2 – $800 – CLOSING STATEMENTS – “The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig…but already it was impossible to say which was which” (Stan added $1,000 to his third-place total of $1,400.)

DD3 – $2,000 – ASIAN GEOGRAPHY – The Laccadive Sea separates the Maldives & this other island country from the Asian mainland (Matt added $2,000 to his score of $17,000 vs. $11,800 for Emmie.)

Matt was in control during the first two rounds, had an opportunity to open a huge lead on DD3 but went with a small wager, and Emmie stayed in with a chance into FJ with $15,800 vs. $23,400 for Matt and $5,600 for Stan.

Final Jeopardy!

CONSTELLATIONS – The brightest star of this constellation is Deneb Algedi, or “Kid’s Tail”

Emmie’s chat segment proved to be very relevant to the outcome, as only she was correct on FJ, adding $5,400 to win with $21,200.

Odds and ends

Wagering strategy: Given the category, can’t fault Emmie for wanting to make a significant wager on FJ. But in general, the best play in her situation would be a bet of $600 or less, which would give her the win if Matt missed without having to be correct herself.

Cashing to the oldies: Once again, Jeopardy! contestants seemed more comfortable with older pop music hits, as they went two-for-two on performers from the 70s and 80s, but only one-for-three on those of a more recent vintage.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Madison Square Garden? DD2 – What is “Animal Farm”? DD3 – What is Sri Lanka? FJ – What is Capricorn?

