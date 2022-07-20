Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (July 20, 2022)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! “I wonder why Grumproro hasn’t dedicated a thread to Yuzuru Hanyu? She loves him so much!” I assume this is a question you’ve all asked yourselves in the past, and today I have the answer: it’s actually really hard to write about the things that I love the most. What words can I use to even come close to describing someone as incredible and moving as Yuzuru? How can I possibly explain how important his skating and his whole presence has become to me? I can’t even properly express how I feel when I watch him skate! But this week I knew I needed to at least dedicate this thread to him. It’s the very least I can do for the Greatest Of All Time as he moves forward to this next exciting step as a professional athlete! Here are two skates that I’ve been watching a lot lately, if you’re interested:

I’ll never forget the first time I saw Yuzuru Hanyu skate, and I can’t wait to see what he does next! <3

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

