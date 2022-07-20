The Wednesday Politics Thread is Full of Hot Air

So much stuff and nonsense out and about, and in this heat no less! Beat the heat by hanging out here with your fellow Politicados — they’re real cool cucumbers and sure to get on like peas in a pod.

Australia’s environment is ‘poor and deteriorating’ says damning new report

“Our waters are struggling and so is the land,” said Labor’s new Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek, as she released the long-awaited State of the Environment report Tuesday. Though finished in 2021, the report wasn’t released by the previous Coalition government.

“When you read it, you’ll know why,” said Plibersek, who started the job six weeks ago, after the May election delivered a strong swing toward parties and independent candidates promising tougher action on climate change.

CNN [archive]

UK breaks record for highest temperature as Europe sizzles

The head of the U.N. weather agency expressed hope that the heat gripping Europe would serve as a “wake-up call” for governments to do more on climate change. Other scientists used the milestone moment to underscore that it was time to act.

“While still rare, 40C is now a reality of British summers,” said Friederike Otto, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science at Imperial College London’s Grantham Institute for Climate Change. “Whether it will become a very common occurrence or remains relatively infrequent is in our hands and is determined by when and at what global mean temperature we reach net zero.”

AP News [archive]

Lawsuit: UK officials had concerns with Rwanda deportations

In written submissions filed Tuesday, lawyer Raza Husain said Foreign Office officials told then Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in March that if Rwanda were selected for the policy, “we would need to be prepared to constrain U.K. positions on Rwanda’s human rights record, and to absorb resulting criticism from U.K. Parliament and NGOs.”

The government initially excluded Rwanda from the shortlist of potential destination countries for deported migrants “on human rights grounds,” according to Husain, who is representing a group of asylum-seekers, charities and public employee unions.

ABC News [archive]

Turkish court upholds exit from treaty protecting women

Erdogan withdrew Turkey from the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention last year, prompting condemnation from women’s rights groups and Western countries. The landmark convention was signed in Istanbul in 2011.

Several women’s groups and other organizations had petitioned the Council of State, arguing that Erdogan’s move to pull out of the treaty through a presidential decree was unlawful. The court’s judges, however, ruled by a majority decision to reject the petitions, Anadolu Agency reported.

AP News [archive]

Anger in China after officials break into homes in hunt for Covid contacts

Authorities in southern China have apologised for breaking into the homes of people who had been taken to a quarantine hotel, in the latest example of heavy-handed virus-prevention measures that have sparked a rare public backlash.

Numerous cases of police and health workers breaking into homes around China in the name of anti-Covid-19 measures have been documented on social media. In some, doors have been broken down and residents threatened with punishment, even when they tested negative for the virus. Authorities have demanded keys to lock in residents of apartment buildings where cases have been detected, steel barriers erected to prevent them leaving their compounds and iron bars welded over doors.

The Guardian [archive]

Maned dinosaur fossil will head back to Brazil after controversy over import to Germany

“We have a clear stance. … If there are objects in the collections of our museums that were acquired under legally or ethically unacceptable conditions, we will return them,” Theresia Bauer, who leads the Ministry of Science, Research and Arts for the German state of Baden-Württemberg, said in a statement to Science.

The ministry’s decision is an “emblematic” victory against colonialism in science, says Aline Ghilardi, a paleontologist at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte. “We have taken another step towards a real 21st century science … which is getting rid—even if slowly—of colonialist ties and biases,” she adds.

Science [archive]

Welcome to Wednesday

Tony Allen, pioneering Afrobeat musician, born this day 1940.

