Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jul. 20

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Alison, a nurse practitioner, has connections to famous women and a Jeopardy! player;

Alfred, an assistant dean, got different reactions from students than from their parents; and

Matt, an attorney, whose son knows “it’s me, daddy!”. Matt is a one-day champ with winnings of $29,201.

Jeopardy!

PLEASE RISE FOR OUR NATIONAL… // DOUBLE TALK // WORLD CAPITAL ATTRACTIONS // QUIZ BOWL // IT’S A BUG // NOT A FEATURE

DD1 – $1,000 – PLEASE RISE FOR OUR NATIONAL… – March: This “eternal” Sousa piece got the gig in 1987 (Matt lost the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Matt $6,000, Alfred -$200, Alison $6,200.

Double Jeopardy!

FAMOUS AMERICANS // EATING & DRINKING PLACES // HISTORY // THE TITLE THAT COMPLETES THE RHYME // ESSAYS // HEY, NICE “AB”s! (responses begin with “ab”)

DD2 – $1,200 – EATING & DRINKING PLACES – Military types can have food & fun at one of these, also a term for something carried to drink water (Matt added $2,400 to his total of $11,600 vs. $6,200 for Alison.)

DD3 – $1,600 – ESSAYS – This 1929 essay says a woman must have a dedicated personal space in order to become a fiction writer (Alfred added $2,100 to his third-place score of $2,200.)

Matt quickly established command in DJ and Alison couldn’t quite prevent the runaway as Matt entered FJ at $25,600 vs. $12,200 for Alison and $5,500 for Alfred.

Final Jeopardy!

HISTORIC AMERICAN ROADS – Originally a Native American trail, the Dutch made it a main road & today it runs 33 miles from State Street to Sleepy Hollow

Matt and Alfred were correct on FJ, with Matt adding $1,044 to win with $26,644 for a two-day total of $55,845.

Odds and ends

Clue selection strategy: With DD3 still remaining in play and one untouched category on the board, Alison, in a distant second behind Matt, gained control and chose a $400 clue. Alfred responded correctly to it and on the next selection, immediately found DD3 under the last $1,600 clue.

That’s before our time: No one knew the “Not Donald” who was “tormented by an all-powerful animator” in the short subject “Duck Amuck” is Daffy Duck.

Judging the judges: For a clue about a place where one can “a cup of joe” and access the internet, Matt was not offered a BMS when he reponded with “café” instead of “cybercafé”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Stars and Stripes Forever”? DD2 – What is canteen? DD3 – What is “A Room of One’s Own”? FJ – What is Broadway?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...