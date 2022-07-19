Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jul. 19

Here are today’s contestants:

Catherine, a medical humanities professor, as a youngster didn’t have TV, so listened to a Jeopardy!-type quiz show on the radio;

Matt, an attorney, recorded Ken’s original run, which made Ken feel old; and

William, a research fellow, coined the phrase “Oh, the humanities!”. William is a one-day champ with winnings of $15,601.

Jeopardy!

SAN DIEGO: NEWS CLUES // CARTOON THEME SONG LYRICS // 20th CENTURY AMERICA // HYBRID ANIMAL PARENTS // “LOCK” // KEY

DD1 – $600 – 20th CENTURY AMERICA – Its 1980 eruption was the first by a volcano in the continental U.S. outside Alaska since 1917 (Matt won the window maximum of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: William $4,200, Matt $9,400, Catherine -$400.

Double Jeopardy!

INTERNATIONAL NATIONAL PARKS // THE MOVIE’S DIRECTOR // LET’S BUILD A HOUSE // POSSESSIVE LIT // UNDER QUARANTINE // WORD ORIGINS

DD2 – $2,000 – POSSESSIVE LIT – This Robert Penn Warren novel chronicles the rags-to-riches story of politician Willie Stark (Matt lost $3,200 from his total of $11,800 vs. $4,200 for William.)

DD3 – $1,600 – WORD ORIGINS – This dog breed gets its name from the German for “nose” or “muzzle” (Matt lost $1,200 from his score of $11,800 vs. $7,000 for William.)

Matt had a strong game overall but missed both DDs in DJ, and William had a chance to create a tie on the last clue of DJ but couldn’t come up with the response. So going into FJ it was Matt with $16,600, William at $14,600 and Catherine with $400.

Final Jeopardy!

OPERA – An aria from this opera says, “Put on your costume & apply make-up to your face. The people pay & they want to laugh”

Matt and Catherine were correct on FJ, with Matt adding $12,601 to win with $29,201.

Odds and ends

Wagering strategy: From a close second position in FJ and far ahead of third-place Catherine, William’s decision to shove all-in not only cost him any chance to win when he missed, he also wound up losing the second place award.

That’s before our time: No one knew the director of the classic film “Mr. Deeds Goes To Town” was Frank Capra.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Mount St. Helen’s? DD2 – What is “All the King’s Men”? DD3 – What is a schnauzer? FJ – What is “Pagliacci”?

