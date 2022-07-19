Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 8

Top 16 Results!
|Shovel Knight
|An Underlying Problem (The Lost City)
|9
|5
|Super Mario 3D World
|Sunshine Seaside
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Disco Descent
|6
|7
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Land of Blue Skies
|Undertale
|Megalovania
|7
|6
|Mushihimesama HD
|The Direction to the Heart of the Forest [Stage 5] [Arr. Yoshimi Kudo]
|Pony Island
|Beelzebub
|7
|8
|Persona 5
|Last Surprise
|AG Drive
|They Call Me Speed [Original] [Jonne Valtonen]
|8
|8*
|Transistor
|The Spine
|Tearaway
|The Orchards [Kenneth Young]
|4
|10
|Risk of Rain
|Monsoon
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Belief
|7
|7*
|Drakengard 3
|The Last Song
|Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
|Gens D’Armes
|7
|7*
|Undertale
|Hopes and Dreams
It’s the quarterfinals! You know it’s getting serious because I can name the round without using a number.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Wednesday, July 20th at 9:00AM Pacific
Fun Stats!
Undertale stands alone as our sole multi-song game. On the one hand this makes sense, as Undertale had a ridiculous number of songs make the initial top 512. On the other, so many of those songs fell early that it was easy to think Undertale was maybe a paper tiger. And yet here it is. Other favorites like Persona 5 and Shovel Knight are still holding on too.
But some others we must finally bid farewell to. AG Drive, Crypt of the NecroDancer, and Super Mario 3D World finally bow out after strong showings. Of course, at this point every game that leaves us had a strong showing.
2 Songs (1 game):
- Undertale
1 Song (6 games):
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel [-1]
- Drakengard 3
- Persona 5
- Risk of Rain
- Shovel Knight
- Transistor
Remember The Fallen (7 games):
- AG Drive
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Mushihimesama HD
- Pony Island
- Super Mario 3D World
- Tearaway
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA