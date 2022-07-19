Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 8

Top 16 Results!

Spoiler Shovel Knight An Underlying Problem (The Lost City) 9 5 Super Mario 3D World Sunshine Seaside Crypt of the NecroDancer Disco Descent 6 7 The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Land of Blue Skies Undertale Megalovania 7 6 Mushihimesama HD The Direction to the Heart of the Forest [Stage 5] [Arr. Yoshimi Kudo] Pony Island Beelzebub 7 8 Persona 5 Last Surprise AG Drive They Call Me Speed [Original] [Jonne Valtonen] 8 8* Transistor The Spine Tearaway The Orchards [Kenneth Young] 4 10 Risk of Rain Monsoon The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Belief 7 7* Drakengard 3 The Last Song Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA Gens D’Armes 7 7* Undertale Hopes and Dreams [collapse]

It’s the quarterfinals! You know it’s getting serious because I can name the round without using a number.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post . This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, July 20th at 9:00AM Pacific

Fun Stats!

Spoiler Undertale stands alone as our sole multi-song game. On the one hand this makes sense, as Undertale had a ridiculous number of songs make the initial top 512. On the other, so many of those songs fell early that it was easy to think Undertale was maybe a paper tiger. And yet here it is. Other favorites like Persona 5 and Shovel Knight are still holding on too. But some others we must finally bid farewell to. AG Drive, Crypt of the NecroDancer, and Super Mario 3D World finally bow out after strong showings. Of course, at this point every game that leaves us had a strong showing. 2 Songs (1 game): Undertale 1 Song (6 games): The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel [-1]

Drakengard 3

Persona 5

Risk of Rain

Shovel Knight

Transistor Remember The Fallen (7 games): AG Drive

Crypt of the NecroDancer

Mushihimesama HD

Pony Island

Super Mario 3D World

Tearaway

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA [collapse]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...