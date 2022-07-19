30 Day Animation Loop Challenge Day 19: Favorite CGI Film/Show/Short

For the month of July, we’re going to be focusing on the world of animation and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

Today animation, especially Western feature animation, overwhelmingly uses 3D rendered models that invoke some of the physicality of stop-motion and the fluidity of drawn animation, while also affording particular opportunities only possible with CG. Despite some initial skepticism by traditionalists, it’s clear that CG is here to stay, and that talented animators are producing work as expressive and interesting as work in other animation mediums. Today is the day to share your favorite example of CG animation.

