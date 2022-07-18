The Day Thread of MN State Fair Food

Oh happy day! The new foods for the MN State Fair have been announced!

You’ve got your Breakfast Gnocchis, your Chile Dog Sliders, your Cotton Candy Floats(?). But I’m most excited for a new vendor this year, a Hmong kitchen (that’s their food in the header). Minnesota has the largest Hmong community in the US, so it’s awesome to see some Hmong representation at the Fair.

Breakfast Gnocchi – A bed of potato gnocchi topped with scrambled eggs, bacon, pesto cream, shallots and balsamic glaze. All Quacked Up! – Fried, farm-fresh duck egg from Graise Farm in Faribault atop shaved smoked ham, aged cheddar cheese, tomato and spinach, served open-face on toasted sourdough bread with paprika aioli. Dej Qab Zib – A coconut lychee colada made with a blend of coconut milk, lychee syrup, lime and mint, served over ice. Cotton Candy Float – Cotton candy soda poured over Kemps vanilla ice cream and topped with cotton candy. Sweet Potato Poutine – Sweet potato waffle fries topped with cheese curds, Beyond chorizo sausage, turmeric gravy, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro. Concha Bacon Burger – All-beef patty with raspberry aioli, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapeños and bacon served on a concha, a traditional Mexican sweet bread roll. Reuben Rolls – Corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut hand-rolled in an egg roll wrapper, deep-fried and served with a side of O’Gara’s homemade Thousand Island dressing. Kulfi – Made with condensed milk, nuts and infused spices. Available in three creamy flavors: Almond/Cashew/Pistachio Kulfi; Mango Kulfi; and Saffron/Almond/Pistachio Kulfi.

You can check out all the rest of the new foods here: https://www.mnstatefair.org/new-this-year/food/

See you at the Fair!

