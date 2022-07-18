Open Threads

The Day Thread of MN State Fair Food

Oh happy day! The new foods for the MN State Fair have been announced!

You’ve got your Breakfast Gnocchis, your Chile Dog Sliders, your Cotton Candy Floats(?). But I’m most excited for a new vendor this year, a Hmong kitchen (that’s their food in the header). Minnesota has the largest Hmong community in the US, so it’s awesome to see some Hmong representation at the Fair.

You can check out all the rest of the new foods here: https://www.mnstatefair.org/new-this-year/food/

See you at the Fair!